LT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS – Lower Township Council tabled its ordinance creating an overlay zone in the general business (GB-1) zone that would have permitted the delivery and sale of cannabis in the township.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments