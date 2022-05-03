Two dozen women joined a pro-choice rally in Rio Grande May 3. The protest follows a leaked draft decision, published by POLITICO, from the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v Wade.
Among the protestors was Carolyn Rush, a candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s second congressional district. She said that she has attended many pro-choice rallies in her life, including ones on the steps of the Supreme Court. “This is one of the first things that I would jump on if I were elected. It’s one of the most important issues to me,” she said.
The protest was organized by Cape May County Indivisible, a local chapter of the nationwide progressive advocacy group. Shayla Woolfort, founder of the county's chapter, said that “the unborn are easy to advocate for because they don’t speak,” and said that she laments the lack of health care options for children and mothers after a child is delivered.
She said, “I don’t know why they don’t understand that they can’t really stop abortion, they’re only going to stop safe abortions. I’ve only been a mother for a year, but it’s super hard and I wouldn’t force that on anybody. They’re trying to force pregnancies on women.”
Woolfort's sign read: "babies should be wanted, mothers should be willing."
One woman, Elaine Rose, stood with a sign that read “today, I am ashamed to be an American.” She traveled from Galloway to attend the protest.
Rose said that she protested abortion restrictions in the 1970s. “I’m so sick of this,” she said. “I should be enjoying my retirement, but I have to come out here again to protest things that should be settled. My sign is true; today I am ashamed to be an American. I protested this in the 70s and here I am fifty years later.”
The court is expected to release its decision in Jackson v. Dobbs sometime in June.