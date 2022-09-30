CMC lutsk.jpg

Volunteers gather at the airport in Poland for a picture ahead of their trip to the Ukraine border. A group of business owners in Cape May has organized to raise support for Ukrainians afflicted by war.

 Provided

CAPE MAY – A new group, Cape May Shelters Lutsk Inc. held another fundraiser to help support victims of the Russian attack on Ukraine Sept. 25. 

