garbage truck stock
degetzica via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY – A local trash collection company responsible for hundreds of households is closing this month, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

Jones Farm and Sanitation, run by Richard Jones, has been a family business for over 50 years. The work had become too physically demanding for Jones, who is 70. The fuel costs have pressured the business as well, The Press reported. 

Though he operates his business from Middle Township, most of his 700-800 customers are in Cape May, according to The Press. Residents there are responsible for making their own arrangements for collection.

Jones told The Press that starting a small trash company is prohibitively expensive nowadays in a market dominated by bigger companies.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments