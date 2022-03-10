MATT SCZCUR FILE PHOTO

Local product Matt Sczcur announced his retirement from baseball in a Tweet March 7. 

Sczcur, 32, who grew up in Erma and attended Lower Cape May Regional High School, went to Villanova University and, from there, was drafted by the Chicago Cubs. 

Sczcur played in parts of four seasons for the Cubs and hit .259 in 107 games, with 5 home runs and 24 RBIs in 2016, en route to a Cubs' World Series Championship, Chicago's first since 1908. 

The right-hand hitting outfielder was traded during the 2017 season to the San Diego Padres, but only played in 57 games in 2018. He spent the past few years bouncing around the minors. 

