printing press

It was once normal for newspapers to print their own physical papers in-house. This, along with many other journalism practices, has changed dramatically. Now, the advertising dollars that once kept local newspapers open have dramatically dried up nationwide.

 Unsplash

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Local journalism brings a public view to the activities of government officials, community leaders and business owners. It sheds light on decisions that all too often would remain opaque. Local news connects our community, celebrates our neighbors, and gives a voice to those who might otherwise have no voice. Local reporting empowers citizens with the information needed to make knowledgeable decisions on issues that impact their daily lives.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments