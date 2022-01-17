COURT HOUSE - A recent dramatic rise in the number of individuals infected with Covid has resulted in increased hospitalizations. The two hospitals that support most of the county’s residents had significant in-patient Covid populations Jan. 14.
On that day, Cape Regional Medical Center (CRMC) reported 44 Covid patients, with seven of those requiring intensive care and two on ventilators. That number was down from the 56 Covid patients reported four days prior.
Shore Medical Center reported 54 Covid patients Jan. 14, with nine in the intensive care unit (ICU). On that day, the total census of patients at Shore was 149, meaning more than one-third of all beds in use were serving Covid patients. The hospital was not able to say how many of those 54 patients were from Cape May County.
The surge in confirmed Covid cases in Cape May County and the state, in general, has burdened local hospitals in other ways, as well. Staffing has become more difficult, as hospital staff becomes infected. The state Covid dashboard reports the number of hospital staff cases from across the state over the previous 30 days.
The dashboard shows CRMC with 57 staff cases in the previous 30 days and Shore Medical Center with 135 such cases. State data also indicates that over 80% of hospital staff Covid cases are the result of community spread rather than something acquired from hospital activity.
The rise in Covid patients has trailed the increase in confirmed cases in the county. At Cape Regional, the number of Covid patients Dec. 13, 2021, stood at 13. The number rose to a high of 56 Jan. 10 and now stands at 44.
Several studies have indicated that the omicron variant causes fewer instances of serious illness than the delta variant. Yet, the sheer volume of active Covid cases, which the Cape May County Health Department reported at 2,329 Jan. 14, is resulting in rising hospitalizations.
The good news is that this past week there has been moderation in the hospitalization statistics reported by the state for the seven southern counties. In that week, hospitalizations in the south region declined by 7%.
It is too early to read a one-week shift as a sign of decreasing hospital burden, but the downturn this past week represents the first lowering of the number of Covid hospitalizations since they began to rise dramatically in early December 2021.
In a statement, Cape Regional urged county residents to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to receive a booster. The medical system also encourages hand hygiene and masking where appropriate.
The hospital adds, “These simple steps are the best way to support Cape Regional Medical Center as we work to care for the residents of Cape May County.”
CRMC also advises that “the best way to seek medical care for non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries is to call your primary care physician” or make use of the health system’s urgent care facilities.
