Zoo - Baby Ring tail Lemur.jpg
Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Zoo is excited to announce the birth of an infant Ring-tailed Lemur!!  The yet unsexed infant was born on March 13 to first-time mom ‘Felana’ and dad ‘Darwin’.  
 
“This is great news for the Zoo, it is the first Ring-tailed Lemur infant born at the Zoo in 10 years.  ‘Felana’ is taking very good care of her new baby and if you are lucky, you will be able to spot the infant hanging onto mom’s chest or riding on her back”, reported Dr. Alex Ernst, Associate Veterinarian at the Cape May County Zoo.  
 
Baby Lemurs weigh about 100 grams (3.52 ounces) and are about 10 centimeters long (3.93 inches) at birth.  Lemurs usually have single births but twins are not uncommon. 
 
“We are all excited about the birth of the baby Lemur.  Our Zoo Veterinarians and Staff do such a wonderful job with the animals and the birth of a new animal that is threatened gives us a renewed sense of pride for their hard work and dedication”, said County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the County Parks and Zoo. 
 
Ring-tailed Lemurs are an endangered species of primate that is found only on the island of Madagascar.  Because their natural range is so limited and that natural range is being threatened, they are in critical need of conservation. 
 
“The Cape May County Zoo cooperates with the Ring-tailed Lemur Species Survival Plan to propagate genetically strong and diverse individuals in Zoos to safeguard against their extinction.  Felana and Darwin’s baby is one small but potentially significant contribution to the survival of this species in the wild” Ernst concluded. 
 
There are an estimated 2,000 to 2,400 ring-tailed lemurs left in the wild.  Ring-tailed lemurs are omnivores and their diet mostly consists of leaves, flowers, and insects.  They also eat fruits, herbs, and small vertebrates. 
 
“With spring finally here, we encourage everyone to come out and see the new babies and all the animals at the Zoo. The new infant can be viewed daily in the Ring-tailed Lemur habitat out on the African Savanna Bridge”, Hayes added. 
 
The Cape May County Parks and Zoo are open daily and are Free to the public.  Park hours are from 7 am until Dusk, the Zoo hours are 10 am until 4:30 pm.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments