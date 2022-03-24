editor's pick
Lemur Born at County Zoo
- From Cape May County Department of Tourism
-
-
- Comments
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Zoo is excited to announce the birth of an infant Ring-tailed Lemur!! The yet unsexed infant was born on March 13 to first-time mom ‘Felana’ and dad ‘Darwin’.
“This is great news for the Zoo, it is the first Ring-tailed Lemur infant born at the Zoo in 10 years. ‘Felana’ is taking very good care of her new baby and if you are lucky, you will be able to spot the infant hanging onto mom’s chest or riding on her back”, reported Dr. Alex Ernst, Associate Veterinarian at the Cape May County Zoo.
Baby Lemurs weigh about 100 grams (3.52 ounces) and are about 10 centimeters long (3.93 inches) at birth. Lemurs usually have single births but twins are not uncommon.
“We are all excited about the birth of the baby Lemur. Our Zoo Veterinarians and Staff do such a wonderful job with the animals and the birth of a new animal that is threatened gives us a renewed sense of pride for their hard work and dedication”, said County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the County Parks and Zoo.
Ring-tailed Lemurs are an endangered species of primate that is found only on the island of Madagascar. Because their natural range is so limited and that natural range is being threatened, they are in critical need of conservation.
“The Cape May County Zoo cooperates with the Ring-tailed Lemur Species Survival Plan to propagate genetically strong and diverse individuals in Zoos to safeguard against their extinction. Felana and Darwin’s baby is one small but potentially significant contribution to the survival of this species in the wild” Ernst concluded.
There are an estimated 2,000 to 2,400 ring-tailed lemurs left in the wild. Ring-tailed lemurs are omnivores and their diet mostly consists of leaves, flowers, and insects. They also eat fruits, herbs, and small vertebrates.
“With spring finally here, we encourage everyone to come out and see the new babies and all the animals at the Zoo. The new infant can be viewed daily in the Ring-tailed Lemur habitat out on the African Savanna Bridge”, Hayes added.
The Cape May County Parks and Zoo are open daily and are Free to the public. Park hours are from 7 am until Dusk, the Zoo hours are 10 am until 4:30 pm.
Locations
Recommended for you
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- N. Wildwood Bans Car Lifts
- CORRECTED: Mad Batter Extends Liquor License to Decatur Street Building
- Bezaire Sentenced
- Lower Settles Litigation with Female Police Detective
- Indictments Filed March 22
- Stolen Motor Vehicle Recovered in Wildwood Crest
- CMCo Continues to Top State in Home Price Increases
- Indictments Filed March 15
- Stone Harbor Approves Personnel Changes
- Ban Teaching Critical Race Theory Until High School?
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Court House - A house on Shellbay has metal spikes in the driveway. Middle Township may want to look at this house, it’s a major safety complaint! God forbid someone’s dog steps on the spikes.
- Strathmere - From LinkedIn " The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has admitted that cloth masks have never been effective. For over two years, the CDC has been forcing both children and...
- Cape May - What kind of punishment is having to wear an ankle monitor for a month ? This guy (former City Councilman Christopher Bezaire) caused possible irreparable harm to two former girl friends by stalking...
- Upper - So Kavanaugh had to tell us where he was every night of his childhood, and what the "real" meaning behind his high school year book quote meant, but this woman doesn't need to define...
- Stone Harbor - Wear the bike helmets soon in Stone Harbor! It's for your own safety!!! Don't be caught without one!!!