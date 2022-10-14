Ambulances head south along Route 9 headed toward LCMR. Police blocked off the stretch of Route 9 in front of the high school Oct. 14, presumably in an effort to control the amount of traffic in front of the school.
COLD SPRING - Lower Cape May Regional (LCMR) High School entered lockdown just before 1 p.m. Oct. 14.
Police swarmed the building as initial reports suggested that it was part of a hoax statewide. Other schools across New Jersey went into lockdown around the same time, according to ABC4 in New York City.
As parents showed up, police sent them to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, saying that an update would follow at the church.
Lower Township Police Department said they're continuing to investigate the suspected hoax.
As of 1:27 p.m. Oct. 14, parents at the school received a call saying that students would finish the day slightly early, but without further event; the call said the threat was a hoax.
Lower Township police closed Route 9 to facilitate a safer operation in the area surrounding the school.
The Wildwood Police Department put out a release notifying the public of the hoaxes.
"We are currently monitoring multiple active shooter threats at multiple schools statewide. The callers are advising of an active shooter within the school creating a law enforcement response and the schools being put on lockdown," the department said.
"I hope to God whoever did it gets caught," said James McGonigal, a recent graduate of LCMR. McGonigal's younger sister is a student at LCMR.
"Updates to follow," the Wildwood Police Department added.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.