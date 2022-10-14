Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 1.25.12 PM.png

Parents gather at Tabernacle United Methodist Church to get an update.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ERMA - Lower Cape May Regional (LCMR) High School entered lockdown just before 1 p.m. Oct. 14.

Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 2.24.38 PM.png

Ambulances head south along Route 9 headed toward LCMR. Police blocked off the stretch of Route 9 in front of the high school Oct. 14, presumably in an effort to control the amount of traffic in front of the school.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Associate Managing Editor

Alec Hansen is a recent graduate of Gordon College in Massachusetts. He lives in Villas and spends his spare time running.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments