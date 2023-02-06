DONNA-KELCE.jpeg

Donna Kelce in her custom half-Eagles, half-Chiefs jersey. Her children Jason and Travis will compete in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, the first siblings ever to go head-to-head on the NFL's biggest stage. 

 Via Pro Football Hall of Fame on Twitter

GLENDALE, Ariz. – It’s being dubbed the ‘Kelce Bowl’. For the first time ever, two siblings will compete in the National Football League’s title game.

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

