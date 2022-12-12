JEOPARDY - Cris Pannullo (1).jpg

Cris Pannullo of Ocean City finished his Jeopardy! run as a "Super Champ."

 Photo credit to Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

OCEAN CITY – “A 1609 story in which an exiled King of Bulgaria creates a Sea Place with his magic may have inspired the plot of this play.” With that question, Ocean City resident Cris Pannullo’s 21-game win streak on Jeopardy came to an end.

