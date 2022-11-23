Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 18 indictments on Nov. 22.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance. A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Brian P. Barone and Christian D. Barone were jointly indicted on three third degree counts for burglary, theft and conspiracy, along with a fourth-degree count for criminal mischief.
Venessa A. Eidell faces a third-degree count for resisting arrest in North Wildwood, along with two fourth-degree counts for aggravated assault and throwing bodily fluids.
Erich O. Kraus and Richard J. Direnzo, 2nd were each named in separate second degree counts of eluding police in Middle Township in September.
Reginald T. Green was indicted on two third-degree counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. The weapon was a shelf.
Alexis L. Ruiz was named in a five-count indictment with two third-degree counts for aggravated assault, one third-degree count for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a knife, and two fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person. The certain person charge is due to a 2018 conviction for possession with intent to distribute a CDS.
Michael Hale faces a single third-degree count of possession of a CDS, heroin.
John J. Potts was indicted on three separate counts of burglary in the third-degree from September in Lower Township.
Ethan Rodriguez was named in a two-count indictment for second degree burglary and third-degree aggravated assault.
Jacob M. Harris faces a fourth-degree stalking charge for actions he engaged in from November 2021 to January 2022 in Lower Township.
Edward Matthews was indicted for fourth-degree criminal mischief related to an August incident in Middle Township.
Michael Rementer was indicted on two counts including second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a Glock 19 handgun, and fourth-degree for possession of a prohibited weapon, hollow point ammunition.
Thomas J. O’Connor faces one fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a nightstick.
Carlos Villeda faces a single count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Villeda’s weapon was a Glock 43X .9mm handgun.
Shawn R. Armstrong was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. The weapons were an ashtray and a hatchet.
Jose Lopez-Feliciano faces two fourth-degree counts for criminal mischief. Each of the two counts say that Feliciano was peering into a window of a room that was an overnight accommodation and invading the privacy of the occupant.
William Mattson was named in a single count of fourth-degree criminal trespass related to an incident in Avalon in August.
Michael Linz faces a third-degree count for stalking and a fourth-degree count for contempt. The indictment says Linz violated the terms of a temporary restraining order just two days after the order was made.
Sheldon S. Shiller was indicted on a count of second-degree false public alarm related to an incident in Wildwood Crest in September.