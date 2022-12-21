Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 16 indictments December 20.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance. A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Gerald J. White was indicted on 18 counts for his actions at the Sept. 24 at the unsanctioned car really in Wildwood. White faces six first degree counts including two for vehicular homicide and four counts for aggravated manslaughter. The indictment contains ten second degree counts, two for knowingly leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two violations of a public health and safety law, two for assault by auto, three for aggravated assault and one for eluding police. The final two counts were in the third degree for knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury. White has been incarcerated in the Cape May County Corrections Center since Sept. 25.
Ana Patricia Saturno Hernandez faces three, second degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Timothy Bauer was charged with two fourth-degree counts indictment for criminal trespass and contempt. Both counts were in the fourth degree.
Paul K. Cernek faces a second-degree charge for disarming a law enforcement officer, and three third-degree counts of resisting arrest, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a cat food bowl. The remaining two counts were in the fourth degree for unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault.
Jessica A. Pentlicki was indicted on a single count of burglary in the third degree.
Joseph M. Fontanez faces a single count of criminal mischief in the third degree. The indictment says he caused a monetary loss of $2,000.
David W. Harris and Stephanie Campbell were named together in one fourth-degree count for obstructing the administration of law. Harris was charged with three second-degree crimes, including unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child. The weapon was a Stoeger .380 pistol. Three third-degree counts included criminal restraint, money laundering and possession with intent to distribute a CDS, marijuana in an amount of 1 ounce or more. The final two counts were in the fourth degree for possession of a prohibited weapon, a defaced firearm, and certain person. Harris was convicted in 2006 for manufacturing or distribution of a CDS.
Margaret Demore was indicted on a single count of third-degree shoplifting from a merchant in Middle Township.
Mark J. Zinkewich faces two counts of third-degree burglary and two for theft of a credit card.
Louis M. Panico was indicted on two counts for burglary and theft in the third degree.
Michael Shank was named in a three-count indictment related to his possession of over five pounds of marijuana. Shank faces a second-degree count for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, also second degree, and intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, third degree.
Dahshauyn Green-Staten faces a second-degree count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Lawrence J. Gallagher was indicted on a single count of third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Keith Aubrey faces a fourth-degree count for certain persons. The charge stems from his possession of a stun gun despite his 2002 conviction for burglary.
Bradley Hamilton was indicted for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a .38 caliber handgun. Possession of hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine led to two additional fourth-degree counts for a prohibited weapon.
Terrance L. Dore faces a single count of fourth-degree criminal trespass related to an incident in West Wildwood in August.