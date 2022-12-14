Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 12 indictments December 13.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance. A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Andre L. Wright and Devan Munzing were indicted together but each have separate counts in the indictment. Wright faces four counts including first-degree attempted murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a scalpel, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and third-degree endangering an injured victim. Munzing was named in three counts, two for hindering apprehension in the third degree and one for fourth-degree obstruction of the administration of law.
William Beker faces two third-degree counts for burglary and theft, as well as a fourth-degree count for stalking.
Brandon McLaughlan was indicted on two counts of possession of a CDS in the third degree. The drugs were fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Parker L. Custis faces two counts of third-degree shoplifting and one for eluding police in the second degree.
Robert W. Pannelli was indicted on four counts of third-degree possession of a CDS. The drugs were buprenorphine, heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.
Christine L Fireall and Chad Randolph were named in a three-count indictment which included two second-degree counts for official misconduct and conspiracy. The indictment states that the two “knowingly did retain US currency belonging to the city of Ocean City while working in their capacity as city employees.” The final count in the indictment was for theft in the third degree.
Gary L. Wilson was indicted on two counts of possession of a CDS, methamphetamine and alprazolam.
Matthew Nagel faces two fourth-degree counts for fake alarm and retaliation for official action. The incident occurred in Upper Township in July.
Joel Quintana-Medina was named in a single count of fourth-degree contempt of a pre-trial release order. He is now lodged at the Cape May County Corrections Center.
Nicole Turse was indicted on two counts of possession of a CDS in the third degree. The drugs were cocaine and buprenorphine.
Carla M. Drake faces two third-degree counts for distribution and possession of a CDS, cocaine.
Matthew J. Malara was indicted on a single count of possession of a CDS in the third degree. The drug was buprenorphine.