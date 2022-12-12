Back Bay Seafood

Back Bay Seafood, a 600-square-foot seafood shack in Stone Harbor, would regularly churn out close to 400 crabcakes per day on weekends, and employed 31 people last summer, according to its owner. The business and storefront is now on the market for $795,000.

 Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR – While there may be plenty of places at the Jersey Shore claiming to have the best crabcake, few can tell you they churned out as many in as little space as Back Bay Seafood, in Stone Harbor, has. 

Back Bay Seafood owners

Back Bay Seafood owners Keith and Lori Meloni. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments