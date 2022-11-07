In the foreground, Brian's Waffle House, which announced it has closed after more than 23 years serving breakfast on Dune Drive, in Avalon. In the background, a more modern mixed-use structure with retail stores on the ground floor and high-end residential units above the stores. The future of the Brian's location is unclear.
AVALON - Longtime Avalon breakfast staple Brian’s Waffle House announced it has closed its doors for good.
“We wanted to officially announce that we have decided to permanently close,” the business wrote in a Facebook post from October. “We have decided to make a change, work less and have some more free time to enjoy life. We would like to thank all our customers and staff, past and present. See you on the Beach next Summer!”
For more than 23 years, Brian’s anchored the southwest corner of 24th Street and Dune Drive. Famously open every day but Christmas, Brian’s served locals a warm breakfast year-round, but bustled with energy summer mornings when groups sometimes waited faithfully for a table for more than an hour.
The business said it had another busy summer in 2022 but decided to close despite that. It’s not clear what the future holds for the high-traffic corner in the middle of Avalon’s business district. Brian’s shared a roof with Il Posto, an Italian restaurant that opened in 2021.
The structure that housed the two restaurants is one-story, something that has become a dated concept in the town’s main drag. Developers have eyed similar strips for mixed use structures featuring retail on the ground floor and multi-million-dollar townhomes and/or condos above.
The conversions have been at the center of some controversy for years amongst groups of residents and homeowners who say the town is losing its charm.
Former customers weighed in on Brian’s Facebook post with a more immediate fear: “Where will we get the best waffles at the shore? Can we buy the recipe or waffle mix?” Karen Grimm Berry asked.
And former employees remembered their hands-on bosses fondly: “You did your time serving everyone and you guys made it fun for everyone to do so!! Thanks for not firing me and I wish you the best,” wrote Jan McCurdy. “You deserve it.”
Do you have tips about what’s going in the space vacated by Brian’s? Are you aware of other development or new business in your area that the Herald should know about? Email newsdesk@cmcherald.com with your news tips!
