BRIANS WAFFLE HOUSE

In the foreground, Brian's Waffle House, which announced it has closed after more than 23 years serving breakfast on Dune Drive, in Avalon. In the background, a more modern mixed-use structure with retail stores on the ground floor and high-end residential units above the stores. The future of the Brian's location is unclear. 

 Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - Longtime Avalon breakfast staple Brian’s Waffle House announced it has closed its doors for good. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments