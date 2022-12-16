petals display.jpeg

This year’s Petals display took months of work to produce and is the team's most ambitious display to date. 

 By Collin Hall

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - When Petal’s opened in Wildwood nearly a decade ago, owners Mark Boberick and Nicholas Nastasi had no idea that their window displays would become the talk of the town. For the 2022 holiday season, they unveiled their most elaborate window display yet; this year’s window is at once a tribute to Nastasi’s late mother, an echo of Edward Hopper’s 1942 Nighthawks painting, and a piece of art that took over 250 hours to create. 

Nighthawks(1).jpg

Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks” served as the inspiration for this year’s Petals window display. The Petal's window imagines this painting from another angle.
display WIP.jpeg

A work in progress version of the display. The display was created off-site and transported to Petal’s upon completion. 
mini petals.jpeg

A closeup of the miniature Petals that can be found in this year’s window display. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Content Marketing Coordinator / Reporter

Collin Hall grew up in Cape May County and works as a content manager for Do The Shore, as well as a reporter. He currently lives in Villas.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments