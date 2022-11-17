covid hospital ventilator alone stock
Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The fall 2022 hospital safety ratings from Leapfrog are out. Area hospitals fared well with the exception of Shore Medical Center which received its third C grade in a row after a long period of A and B grades. Cape Regional Medical Center in Court House maintained the B grade it has held since 2020. Both AtlantiCare hospitals received a B rating.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments