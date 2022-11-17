COURT HOUSE - The fall 2022 hospital safety ratings from Leapfrog are out. Area hospitals fared well with the exception of Shore Medical Center which received its third C grade in a row after a long period of A and B grades. Cape Regional Medical Center in Court House maintained the B grade it has held since 2020. Both AtlantiCare hospitals received a B rating.
Leapfrog is an employer-founded organization that focuses on hospital safety. It produces a semiannual report that gives an overall rating to hospitals across the country, covering over 30 separate measures of hospital safety. These measures include problems following surgery, in-patient infections, falls, blood clots and more. The details for any hospital in the state are available as part of the full report.
As a state in Fall 2022, New Jersey had 70 acute care hospitals reviewed, with 33 A grades, 20 B grades, 14 C grades, 3 D grades and no Fs. New Jersey is among the top states in the country for the percentage of A grades among its hospitals.
The Leapfrog safety rating system is the most highly regarded program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm. It deals with how hospitals protect their patients from errors, accidents and infections. The organization reports that 1 in every 25 hospital patients develops an infection while in the hospital and over 200,000 people die every year from preventable errors, accidents and infections.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.