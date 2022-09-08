Law,Concept.,Judge’s,Gavel,,Statue,And,Scales,Of,Justice.,Old
Zolnierek via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RIO GRANDE - Avalon Public Works employee Nathan Morey filed a lawsuit against the borough in September 2020, alleging that his supervisor, William Deeney, engaged in antisemitic conduct directed at Morey. The borough investigated the allegations. As a result of those internal investigations, Mayor Martin Pagliughi developed a reorganization plan for the borough’s Department of Public Works.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments