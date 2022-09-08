RIO GRANDE - Avalon Public Works employee Nathan Morey filed a lawsuit against the borough in September 2020, alleging that his supervisor, William Deeney, engaged in antisemitic conduct directed at Morey. The borough investigated the allegations. As a result of those internal investigations, Mayor Martin Pagliughi developed a reorganization plan for the borough’s Department of Public Works.
editor's pick
Analysis
Herald Overcomes Legal Challenge to Press Freedom
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
Vince Conti
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving, Punching Officer
- ICONA Presents Cape May Hotel Plans in Public Forum
- Wildwood Boardwalk Construction Enters Second Phase
- Lost Stone Harbor Paddleboarder Was Rescued by Neighbors
- Upper Resident Questions Budget, Salary Increases
- Oceanview Motel To Get Renovations After Sale
- OC’s Ninth Street Beach Closed After Boating Accident
- Sea Isle Mayor Talks City’s Strategy on Rowdy Teens
- PHOTOS: Whitesboro Festival 2022
- Man Arrested for Strangulation Attempt in Road Rage Incident
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May - RE: The Avalon comment that America has always been great and that along the way things just change. Well, this so-called "change" that this current administration is trying to shove down...
- Sea isle - The “ Moderator “ refuses to post any Spout that speaks to the TRUTH about the perpetrators of crime in our country. It’s not racist to publish or speak the truth about the crime problem in the USA...
- North Cape May - Hopefully the good citizens of Cape May will vote for the Icona Resorts Project. I wouldn’t know Mr. Mita or any of his staff if I was in an elevator with them. So, I’d like to thank them for going...
- Wildwood - Will the lady who bought the dollhouse with furniture at my 8/13 yard sale on Magnolia Ave. in WW, please call 609-408-6795.
- Sea Isle City - Re: The comments about the FU Biden flags. When my kids were young I used to tell them that you should feel sorry for people who use bad words because they were never taught the correct words to...