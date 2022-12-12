Dennis Township Committee, the municipal governing body, discussed how to address a resident complaint as to the proper spelling of Hagen/Hagan Avenue Street signs in the vicinity of Dennisville Road. and Rte. 9 as well as Google searches indicate Hagan; the post office and the township zoning, tax and road maps indicate Hagen.
editor's pick
Hagen v Hagan, Potato Potahto
A spelling debate settled
Locations
Camille Sailer
Reporter
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
