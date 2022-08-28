STORY - Habit Groundbreaking #2.jpg

The 20th groundbreaking ceremony took place Aug. 25 by Habitat for Humanity Cape May County. This time it was on East Ocean Avenue in Marmora, where Vince Barth, a construction volunteer; Sharon Body, ReStore manager; Chelsea and Jackson Berkey, new homeowners; Bud Springer, interim construction manager, and Dave Hammond, Habitat board president, dug in their shovels. Executive Director Sarah Matthews, in the background, shared information about the organization’s efforts and affordable housing in the county. 

 Karen Knight

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MARMORA - Another Cape May County family no longer will have to look for affordable housing as Habitat for Humanity Cape May County volunteers and supporters broke ground Aug. 25 for a new modular home on East Ocean Avenue.

STORY - Habitat Groundbreaking #1.png

Chelsea and Jackson Berkey are the new homeowners of the 20th house built by Habitat for Humanity in Cape May County. As part of the process, the family must provide 300 sweat equity hours for Habitat activities.
STORY - Habitat Groundbreaking #4.jpg

Liz Franco, Habitat for Humanity Cape May County operations manager, puts small shovels onto “dirt” cupcakes during the 20th groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 25. 
STORY - Habitat Groundbreaking #5.jpg

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore truck sits on land where a new modular home will be built for the 20th Habitat for Humanity Cape May family. The proceeds from the store helps fund construction costs. 
STORY - Habitat Groundbreaking #3.jpg

Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes (center) tells Chelsea and Jackson Berkey how important their having affordable housing is for the county. Habitat Executive Director Sarah Matthews stands far right.
STORY - Habitat Groundbreaking #6.jpg

Vince Barth, a Habitat for Humanity Cape May County construction volunteer, looks over plans for two houses to be built on East Ocean Avenue this year in Marmora. The land was donated by Upper Township. 
STORY - Habitat Groundbreaking #7.jpg

This cleared lot on East Ocean Avenue will be the site of the 21st groundbreaking by Habitat for Humanity Cape May County,hopefully later this year. The house on this property will be built on-site and plans are still under development. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments