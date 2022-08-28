MARMORA - Another Cape May County family no longer will have to look for affordable housing as Habitat for Humanity Cape May County volunteers and supporters broke ground Aug. 25 for a new modular home on East Ocean Avenue.
Chelsea Berkey and her son Jackson have already given about one-third of the 300 sweat equity hours required for a recipient as they prepare to move into a 1,144-square-foot house they will own. Currently living in Upper Township, Berkey is a teacher’s aide at the Cape May County Technical High School. Jackson, age 9, has Type 1 Diabetes. The new home will keep them close to family, friends and medical support in the county.
“This means we won’t have to look for rentals or housing that we can afford, and we can stay close to Jack’s medical team,” his mother said. She grew up in Cape May County and said her family and support system are nearby.
“I think I will cry first when we actually get the keys, and then I will make a list of all the people we have to thank, and then write everyone a thank you,” she added. “I will certainly sleep better knowing we have a home. I am completely overwhelmed by everyone’s response.”
As a Habitat homeowner, Berkey is expected to have the ability to pay the mortgage and other associated homeownership bills along with the “willingness” to pay. She is also expected to be part of the community and provide “sweat” equity volunteer hours to Habitat.
“Sweat” equity hours include everything from performing construction work on their home or another family’s home, to clearing debris from build sites to make way for new construction to serving as a greeter or helping customers find the perfect item for their DIY project at the Habitat ReStore. Throughout the process of purchasing their home, future homeowners can also earn sweat equity credit as they learn about their mortgage, insurance, maintenance, home safety and more.
The mortgage for the Berkey home is through a third party at a “very low” interest rate, according to Habitat.
The projected date for the Berkey’s modular arrival is Sept. 20. Septic and well plans have been approved, according to Habit Executive Director Sarah Matthews, and they have secured subcontractors for the foundation prep, electrical, septic and well installation. They will soon begin digging for the foundation to be ready for installation by Superior Walls.
“It’s an extremely tough market to reach and secure contractors in a timely manner these days, but it won’t be long before the trailer and the restroom facilities are on-site to accommodate the work of the many familiar volunteers and new faces,” she added.
Matthews said they received 40 applications for housing for two homes being built on East Ocean Avenue. While the Berkey’s will be a modular home, “to get a jump start on this year’s construction,” the second home, across the street, will be a stick home, meaning it will be a wooden house constructed on-site. This was Habitat’s 20th groundbreaking in the County. The land on East Ocean Avenue was donated by Upper Township, along with two other properties on Redwood Avenue.
“People think that our housing is like public housing, but it’s not,” she explained. “Some of the applicants did not qualify because they didn’t make enough money, others because they made too much. They need to make 50%-65% of the area’s median household income, which is based on family size.”
In 2020, the median household income of Cape May County households was $72,385, according to New Jersey 202 Census data.
Matthews told the story of one family’s difficulty looking for affordable housing in the area.
“They found one which rented for $2,800 per month, which is $33,600 a year, which means they need to be making about $110,000 a year in income,” Matthews said. “The housing situation in Cape May County is all too real. This is one less family who needs to worry about it.”
In a recent email to Habitat supporters, Matthews said, “All you have to do is look at the research cited in the report, The State of the Nation’s Housing 2022, Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, to confirm what you are seeing, hearing and maybe feeling in your own neighborhood. The housing market is in a frenzy and while many are profiting from the volatility, unheard of numbers of families and individuals are suffering.
“The workforce of Cape May County is facing challenges to remain housed here,” she continued. “They are priced out of buying. Their rentals are sold out from underneath them after years of successful landlord-tenant relationships. The stock of anything affordable is disappearing for the creation of larger, costlier seasonal homes. There are always stories of some housing struggle behind our partner families, but as of late, the volume and desperation of these stories is alarming.”
Most recently, Matthews said one man said, “We were his last hope. Another was of a mom and her child who had taken to living in their car after a several months-long search for another rental. People who are contributing to and supporting our economy are reaching dead ends, like this one single father we heard from who currently resides in Cape May County and is in need of a home to raise his children.
“He told us he was employed in the field of engineering as a fabricator. His father is not present in his life and his mother passed away a few years ago so he has no family support system. He told us he is handy, hardworking, and determined that he and his children (age 6 and 3) will have a home to call their own,”Matthews said.
“As the situation about housing continues to unfold, it is crucial to ensure that homeownership remains attainable, that people can choose the type of housing they prefer, and that safe, decent and affordable housing remains an enduring national priority,” she said.
County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony, told the Berkeys, “Cape May County is a very charming area, and lots of people want to live here. Upper Township is so giving (with the donation of the land). We need families like you in our community and welcome and thank you.”
While many volunteers and companies donate time and equipment or offer services at reduced prices, much of the funding for Habitat in Cape May County comes from their ReStore in Court House. Matthews said they are looking to homeowners and builders for any opportunities to acquire inventory for the store through its DeConstruction program that salvages usable building materials from residential homes. The donated materials are sold in the ReStore to raise funds for the construction of affordable homes in the county.
