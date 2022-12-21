Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 12.04.34 PM.png

Chaos is seen on Ocean Avenue in Wildwood.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Gerald J. White was indicted, Dec. 20, on 18 counts related to the deaths of two people, Sept. 24, at an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood. 

