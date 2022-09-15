Real,Estate:,For,Sale,Sign,In,Front,Of,House
Sean Locke Photography via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MANHATTAN - Each month, the New York Federal Reserve tracks year-over-year price increases for homes. They compare, for example, the same month in 2021 to its counterpart in 2022. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments