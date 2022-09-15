MANHATTAN - Each month, the New York Federal Reserve tracks year-over-year price increases for homes. They compare, for example, the same month in 2021 to its counterpart in 2022.
The Fed has been tracking home prices since 2003. For well over a year, Cape May County led all counties in New Jersey and New York in home price index growth.
With the availability of July data, that has now changed. For the first time since the pandemic started in March 2020, Cape May County no longer leads in year-over-year home price increases in New Jersey. That position now falls to Ocean County with a 20% increase in prices, followed by Sussex and Cape May, each at 18.5%.
That leaves Cape May County well-situated, but the drop from June to July was 18%. Even Ocean County’s price data showed a decrease when comparing June’s percentage to July’s.
This is just one data point that indicates a national slowing in home price increases. This slowing is leaving even some hot markets slightly less frenzied.
The Cape May County housing market since the pandemic has left 11 of the county’s 16 municipalities below the true cost to assessed value ratio that often serves as a trigger for municipal revaluations. A busy time for tax assessors may be just around the corner.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.