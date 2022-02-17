upper township logo

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee approved a resolution Feb. 14 to transfer a liquor license from Yesterday’s, in Marmora, to another user.  

On the agenda, the transfer was described as the person-to-person transfer of a plenary retail consumption license, with “broad package privilege” from SJL Group LLC, trading as Yesterday’s, to 316 Roosevelt Liquor LLC, trading as Inky’s Cantina & Taqueria, and as Inky’s Right Turn Liquors.  

Yesterday’s, a favorite watering hole and restaurant located just outside Ocean City where it has served shore customers for over 40 years, recently announced it sold its business to the owners of the Deauville Inn, in Strathmere.

