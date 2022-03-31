WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced that the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has awarded the Borough of Woodbine a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $400,000 to replace the aging water system beneath portions of Madison Avenue and Clay Street, and to reconstruct the affected areas of these same rights-of-way.
Using an Asset Management Plan to guide ongoing capital improvements in Woodbine, the Borough has identified the approximately-70-year-old underground water system – which includes the existence of undersized, substandard piping throughout the system – is in need of replacement.
According to Pikolycky, the Borough has made numerous repairs to the water system over the years, and a new subterranean natural gas distribution system has been installed in the subject location and throughout the Borough. “This required digging up the roadway and restoring the surface, resulting in a patchwork that can ultimately cause pavement failure,” he said. “So, the need to replace the aging water system pipes and then reconstruct the roadways go hand-in-hand.”
The reconstruction of the pavement will also require the replacement of certain curbing and sidewalks to make them Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant.
Pikolycky also pointed out that this new project is being supplemented by a $365,000 grant to the Borough from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, making a combined project total of $765,000. The NJDOT grant includes the reconstruction of disturbed roadway where improvements extend into the road.
These DCA Small Cities and DOT grants will complete a project in which the roadway and related infrastructure is reconstructed to ADA standards as well as upgrading an aging water system.
“The Borough was awarded another $900,000 between DCA Small Cities and DOT Streetscape grants for similar work along portions of Adams Avenue,” noted Pikolycky. “This new project will supplement that work, thus helping us create a more inclusive community for all residents.”
Both projects were awarded nearly $1,700,000. “Without this funding, it would be impossible for our local taxpayers to pay for these projects.”
“We thank the Department of Community Affairs and the Department of Transportation for these awards and for their continued commitment to the Borough of Woodbine,” concluded Pikolycky.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.