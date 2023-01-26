CREST HAVEN - A senior citizen complained to the Board of County Commissioners Jan. 24 about Fare Free Transportation's policies.
At the same meeting, the board passed a resolution to apply for a Micro-Transit Feasibility Study for the department with the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization (SJTPO).
Court House resident Janet Brino praised the service but said there were "too many restrictions." She cited a three-day advance policy to book a ride, which some riders, primarily seniors, find inconvenient.
If they want to ride to Walmart, in Rio Grande, there is no possibility to change one's ride to go to ShopRite instead, Brino said.
She noted many seniors are afraid to "make waves," so they tolerate the rigors of the regulations.
Newly sworn Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski oversees Fare Free Transportation, formerly overseen by Vice-Director E. Marie Hayes. He urged Brino to have fellow seniors direct complaints to him.
That is the only way a solution can be found, Bulakowski said, adding, "We need to hear them."
Brino said she sent three emails to the department and is still waiting to receive a reply. Hayes checked her emails while speaking to Brino and said she did not see any directed to her with the complaint.
"The computer program they use is made for three-day schedules," Hayes said.
She noted that "so many different trips" must be entered into the computer as a reason for the requirement.
Hayes cited another problem.
"We had a terrible time getting CDL (Commercial Driver's License) drivers, which is what we need to drive the buses," she said. "We are way down with drivers."
"I hear what you're saying," continued Hayes.
There was another factor.
"We tried to address it (the problem) with a new Uber-type program. Unfortunately, the company we used did not live up to the promise. That's where the glitches came from," Hayes added. "We are looking into other computer programs."
What Brino said meshed with the resolution seeking the transit study.
There were 28,447 citizens aged 65 and over, in Cape May County, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
The resolution noted Fare Free Transportation covers all 16 municipalities, "providing public transit services to approximately 1,168 residents."
It continued, "Fare Free has experienced a reduction in users in the past couple of years and finds it prudent to conduct a feasibility study that would assess current operations, determine if micro-transit services is viable, and establish benchmarks to improve customer satisfaction and efficiency."
The study is part of a federal program to reduce congestion and improve air quality and carbon reduction.
Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio is also SJTPO policy board chairman; Bulakowski is the board's liaison to the SJTPO.
The study is competitive in the region.
SJTPO is the Metropolitan Planning Organization that serves Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem counties. According to its website, the territory covers just over 8,700 square miles and contains less than 7% of the state's year-round population.
Historic Trust, Community Projects OK'd
The following Historic Preservation Trust Fund or community projects were approved Jan. 24. The public hearing on them was held Dec. 14, 2022.
- Naval Air Station Wildwood Foundation for Hangar No. 1, roof replacement, $240,000.
- The Historic Cold Spring Village Foundation for the preservation of several village buildings, $26,700.
- Also, the Village, Cold Spring Grange Hall roof, $138,564.
- City of Wildwood Byrne Community Center Phase II, $1.119 million.
- Upper Township-owned Gandy House roof, $29,500.
- Middle Township-owned Okie Wisting Recreation Field, creative placemaking, $215,835.
- Upper Township-owned Tuckahoe train station roof, $35,500.
- Cape May-owned Emlen Physick Estate capital projects and for fire suppression, $68,488. The city leases the structure to the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts.
2 Reappointed to Planning Board
Robert Ashman, of Stone Harbor, and Ron Simone, of North Wildwood, were reappointed as members of the County Planning Board for three years. No term expiration was listed in the resolution.
Driver Resource Center Contract Awarded
Acenda Inc. was designated as the county's Intoxicated Driver Resource Center for 2023.
The county must provide a 12-hour course for persons convicted of driving under the influence. Enrollees pay for the course.
A Homeless Shelter?
Sam Kelly, of Court House, a longtime advocate for the homeless in the community, quizzed Desiderio on the county's plan for a homeless shelter.
Kelly said when he spoke to former Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton, that Thornton said he wished the county could have done more to help the homeless.
"Now, as its director, you can make Jerry's dream come true," said Kelly.
"We desperately need a homeless shelter," he continued. "A place to protect our needy brothers from the elements."
In addition to providing professional aid for the homeless, he added that a shelter would relieve the county taxpayers from supporting motels that house the homeless.
"Rest assured, the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners recognizes what you're saying. Something will be done to address it. At this point, I can't tell you what it's going to be, but there is something that we will work on that will make everyone happy and proud to be a resident of Cape May County," said Desiderio.
"I'm not going to say I'm elated because it doesn't directly address the shelter issue," replied Kelly.
He added, short of a direct answer of support for a shelter, "We are just whistling Dixie."
Commissioner Will Morey said he understood shelters were "an old solution, old technology, and there are better ways to address" homelessness.
He asked what ideas other communities had used to address the problem.
"Are you familiar with what sort of state-of-the art solutions for the homeless is?" Morey asked Kelly.
"It looks like there's no silver bullet," said Morey.
"I'm going to say most counties in the state work with shelters," said Kelly. He visited some. "They do work," he continued.
Kelly said Atlantic County's shelter has all the professional help people might need at the site.
"A shelter is a way to get them to the services that they need," Kelly added.
"I don't know that the homeless here have the same issues as the homeless outside Chicago," he said.