2012352206
WESTOCK PRODUCTIONS/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - At a May 3 offshore wind conference at Rowan University, Ørsted’s Madeline Urbish said work on the land side of the planned Ocean Wind I wind farm could begin this year. However, Ocean City has not issued the necessary permits for transmission line construction.

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments