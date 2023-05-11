OCEAN CITY - At a May 3 offshore wind conference at Rowan University, Ørsted’s Madeline Urbish said work on the land side of the planned Ocean Wind I wind farm could begin this year. However, Ocean City has not issued the necessary permits for transmission line construction.
The Danish-owned wind farm developer went to Superior Court May 4. Ørsted is asking the court to order Ocean City to issue the needed permits by June 16.
Meanwhile, Ocean City is continuing with its lawsuit seeking to overturn the decision by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU), which approved the transmission line route that runs straight through the streets of Ocean City in November 2022.
The litigation filed by Ørsted alleged that Ocean City has engaged in a “de facto denial” of the permits, which are needed for test borings and before the company can file for other permits from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
In its filing, the company states that the city’s failure to issue the permits has already caused a delay in the project, which otherwise could begin as early as the third quarter of 2023.
The ambitious schedule for the Ocean Wind I farm has the 1,100 megawatts project coming online in 2024 and being fully operational in 2025.
What is at stake in the current litigation is the route for transmission cables that come ashore at the city’s 34th Street beach, travel under the city’s streets and eventually cross the back bay to Upper Township on route to a new substation to be constructed at Beesley’s Point.
Ørsted claims that the city’s refusal to issue the permits is having a “cascading and adverse effect” on the project.
Ocean City has appealed the NJBPU decision approving the route for the transmission cables. The city argues that Ørsted should wait for the decision of the Appellate Division before seeking street-opening permits for the very route that is under appeal.
As the battle progresses over the transmission cables, opponents of the offshore wind initiative have focused public attention on the rise in sea mammal fatalities that they claim may be caused by preconstruction work for the wind farms.
In March, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) brought a congressional hearing to Wildwood concerning the “industrialization” of the shore.
This month, there were dueling events seeking to build public support for or against the wind farm initiative.
Four Republican state senators held an independent hearing on the sea mammal fatalities and called for a halt in offshore wind activities.
The Steve Sweeney Center at Rowan University hosted an offshore wind conference arguing for the urgent need to combat climate change and the transformative impact the offshore wind initiative will have on the state’s economy.
Meanwhile, Ørsted attempts to push ahead with its schedule.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.