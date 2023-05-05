STONE HARBOR – At Stone Harbor Council's work session May 2, Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour reported ona new informationsharing meetingestablishedby Cape May County Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio.
The meeting of the mayors from the county’s 16 municipalities is intended to better align county and municipal issues, according to Davies-Dunhour. This was the first of a planned set of quarterly gatherings going forward.
According to Davies-Dunhour, the mayors discussed the controversial wind farm activities andstatedan intention to hold a more public gathering during the summer when the group hopes to reach second homeowners.
Other items discussed included the county’s $400,000 infrastructure grants that were funded with federal American Rescue Plan monies, the need for county-wide cooperation in dealing with unsanctioned pop-up parties and new floodplain and other state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regulations that are creating a burden for municipal construction offices.
At the meeting, the county announced the availability of a portable restroom facility that towns can reserve for large events.
Lastly, Davies-Dunhour said there was a “floor discussion” on how various towns are regulating and coping with the rise in the number of electric bikes. Many of the towns are finding the bike a problem on boardwalks and promenades.
