WW Shuttle.png

 

 Courtesy GWTIDA

WILDWOOD – The Jitney in the Wildwoods will not continue operating on weekdays, effective immediately. 

Screen Shot 2022-07-21 at 10.20.09 AM.png

A map of the jitney's route in the Wildwoods.

