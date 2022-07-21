WILDWOOD – The Jitney in the Wildwoods will not continue operating on weekdays, effective immediately.
The service was heralded as a big deal at its May launch. The route spans four municipalities, including Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Wildwood and North Wildwood. It runs from the ICONA Diamond Beach to the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse in North Wildwood with numerous stops along the way.
“The drivers are vetted independent contractors that pay their own fuel and vehicle costs. It has to be profitable for them to be here and worth their time,” said Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera.
A Facebook post from Wildwood Crest cited very low ridership as the cause for the immediate suspension of the service.
The service will continue on weekends for the rest of the season. It will run Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Wildwood’s Mayor Pete Byron is disappointed by the news.
“It’s unfortunate. I believe if the service is better promoted with signage, the jitney service will be much more successful,” he told the Herald.
“As we look toward 2023, we feel there’s additional route signage and public awareness that needs to be further promoted and well in advance of Memorial Day,” said Cabrera. “Public transportation in any resort community is a must have.”
Byron says the effort kind of went together quickly. He anticipates that better planning will yield better results.
