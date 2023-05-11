Wildwood Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD  The City of Wildwood is one of five shore communities named to receive part of $2.8 million in grants from the Ocean Wind Pro-NJ Grantor Trust.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments