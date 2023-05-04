Municipal Auditor Harvey Coccozza addresses the Wildwood Board of Commissioners

Municipal Auditor Harvey Coccozza addresses the Wildwood Board of Commissioners on the 2023 municipal budget. The nearly $37 million budget passed with no public comment. The average property owner will see a tax rate increase of $33.66 in 2023. 

 

 Christopher South

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – Wildwood Board of Commissioners passed the 2023 municipal budget, April 26, which included a 1.8-cent tax rate increase, which, according to Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons, is half of what was originally proposed. 

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments