Courtesy of the City of Wildwood

WILDWOOD – The Wildwood Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance to reduce the number of lanes on Ocean Avenue from four down to three. 

From Cresse Avenue north to Schellenger Avenue, there will be two northbound lanes and one southbound lane. 

The city conducted a traffic study last summer and determined that when visitors head south to leave the island, they tend to utilize streets to the west of Ocean Avenue, such as Pacific Avenue or New Jersey Avenue. When arriving; however, most tourists seem to prefer initially driving down Ocean Avenue. 

The decision was motivated by the current narrow 10-foot lanes. With larger cars becoming more ubiquitous, it made sense to create space for such vehicles. The new lanes will also be wide enough to allow drivers to share the road with cyclists. 

The revisions will also allow for more clearly and boldly painted crosswalks to increase pedestrian safety.  

“Honestly, living here my entire life, it’s amazing that I haven’t seen someone get hit by a car,” said Commissioner Krista Fitzsimmons. "I’ve seen so many near misses… I’m thrilled, personally, with this change… I think it’s a win-win project.”  

The city has been repairing Ocean Avenue recently. The lane changes will come with the finalization of that project prior to summer. 

