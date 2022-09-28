Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 9.33.57 PM.png

It was standing room only at the Wildwood Board of Commissioners meeting Sept. 28, 2022. Dozens of residents showed up to voice their frustrations after a chaotic weekend left two dead and more injured in conjunction with the H2oi "pop-up rally."

 Christopher South

WILDWOOD — It was standing room only in the Wildwood Board of Commissioners meeting room, Sept. 28. Citizens turned out in droves to both praise the Wildwood police for their work and complain that the city did not adequately prepare for the fatal H2oi car rally. 

Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto addresses the Wildwood city leaders and the public at the commissioner's meeting Sept. 28, 2022. Regalbuto said he could not discuss the rally much due to the ongoing investigation, led by the county prosecutor's office.
Ryan Troiano expresses his feelings to the Wildwood Board of Commissioners Sept. 28, 2022, saying government needs to stop hindering the police and to start allowing them to do their job.

