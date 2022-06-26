WILDWOOD – Keith VanMeter isn’t happy about the Wildwood Boardwalk. In fact, he’s so upset about the situation at the iconic tourist destination in his city that he’s quit going altogether. Along with a group of citizens living on his street, he showed up at the June 22 Wildwood Board of Commissioners meeting to voice his concerns.
VanMeter is the most outspoken member of a group of residents who have been advocating for a stop sign for several meetings now. Commissioner Steve Mikulski, who is responsible for public safety, has been working with city engineers and the group of citizens to install a new stop sign. The process can take a while, as a new ordinance must be passed authorizing the traffic control measure.
Though a stop sign seems to be coming soon, VanMeter raised other concerns at the most recent meeting.
“I was on the boardwalk a couple of weeks ago. I’m going to tell you that I will not be going up to the boardwalk anytime soon to spend any of my money,” VanMeter said.
He told officials of children doing wheelies and playing chicken with the tramcar. He described dogs and their excrement littered up and down the boardwalk. He was also upset over the smell of marijuana and people smoking.
“I witnessed two of our special II officers basically doing nothing. If the special IIs are not going to do their job, let’s save the money and not even have them up at the boardwalk,” VanMeter said.
He was referring to Class II officers, the hourly, seasonal, entry-level law enforcement officers who shore towns hire to maintain order among the waves of tourists who visit the county.
“You’re going to lose good people going to the boardwalk and then you’re going to have nothing but riffraff on the boardwalk. If we don’t get a chokehold on it now, we’re going to lose it and then all those businesses are slowly going to go away because good, hardworking people are not going to go there and spend their money. I know that I’m not until I feel like there’s a change up there,” VanMeter continued.
Mikulski said the town is on it. He told VanMeter of a recent meeting with the chief and deputy chief of the Wildwood Police Department. Department leadership reminds troops at roll call that they must enforce ordinances prohibiting dogs and smoking on the boardwalk, along with bikes after 1 p.m. Although they’re trying, resources remain a problem for the department.
Mikulski suggested to the police that a security firm could help carry the heavy lift of enforcement along the crowded boardwalk.
“I was advised that a security firm cannot enforce local ordinances from our city. Our hands are kind of tied,” Mikulski said.
VanMeter responded that the town should search for solutions to pay Class II officers more money. If they do so, he claims that will solve the issue.
“The problem isn’t necessarily paying for them. The problem right now is getting applicants. The issue a lot of these towns are having, like Wildwood is having, is just getting any Class IIs,” said City Solicitor Louis DeLollis.
“Actually, we did increase the salaries for the Class IIs and we got two extra applicants. Nobody wants to be a cop now,” said Mikulski.
“It is an issue that all the commissioners have repeatedly stressed to me that we need to find an answer to,” DeLollis reiterated.
“We’re going to lose a hold on this city. It’s already started,” VanMeter said.
He suggested impounding bicycles and throwing them in the back of a truck when people misbehave.
“When can you start,” Mayor Pete Byron asked topeals of laughter filling the room.
The tone of the public comment period remained light-hearted despite the weighty subject at hand.
“I love this city and I will tell you that I wouldn’t want to do your jobs,” VanMeter clarified.
What, if anything, will change on the boardwalk this summer remains to be seen.
