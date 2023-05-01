WILDWOOD – Mayor Pete Byron is pleased to announce that the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has awarded the City of Wildwood a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $400,000 to construct and install an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant access ramp to the Boardwalk on the beach side of East Spicer Avenue.
Wildwood Receives $400K Grant for Beach Access Ramp
Press Release
- Cape May - Shame on the spouter who cares less about Brittney Griner, the AMERICAN Citizen who was held in Russia. I dislike her, her lifestyle, her wife, her in general, but man do I want any AMERICAN, held...
- Cape May Court House - I am seeing more and more of the signs homeowners put in the street that are shaped like a kid and say slow. I remember as a kid when I went out to play our parents would say "watch out for cars...
- West Wildwood - I saw Sea Isle City received $784 K for its Ice Cream and water contract for 2023 and 2024. Why are we not bidding out for ice cream and water vendors for Little Beach? We have a great beach with...
- Stone Harbor - Are we going to get a new Administrator? Or is Council happy letting one guy do like 5 jobs saving a quarter of a million dollars in salaries? I wonder how he feels about doing all those jobs?...
- Stone Harbor - In stone harbor .why does the new warning siren sound like a car alarm? Was that to please the people that want it gone,plus why did only half the town get the voice telling us about high tide and...