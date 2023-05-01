Wildwood Logo

WILDWOOD – Mayor Pete Byron is pleased to announce that the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has awarded the City of Wildwood a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $400,000 to construct and install an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant access ramp to the Boardwalk on the beach side of East Spicer Avenue.       

