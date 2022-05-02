Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 4.41.55 PM.png

An aerial shot of Wildwood Boardwalk repairs being conducted.

WILDWOOD – The Wildwood Boardwalk reconstruction effort got a new infusion of cash May 2. The City announced it had received notification from the US Secretary of Commerce that it was receiving $3.2 million in new grant money.

“This is great new for our City,” Byron said. “Despite our maintenance efforts over the past 100 years, much of the Boardwalk’s understructure and decking has been ravaged by time and nature, making total reconstruction of the Boardwalk necessary.  This award will certainly help us achieve that goal.”

The new funding comes after last week’s vote to approve $5 million in new bonds to sustain the expensive reconstruction project. The award from the US Economic Development Administration will sustain Boardwalk improvements from Pine and Maple Avenue area through Magnolia Avenue.

