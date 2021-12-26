ambulance
Stock Image

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - Board of Commissioners, during its Dec. 22 meeting, approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of a new Ford F550 modular ambulance for $242,295. 

“It’s no money to the taxpayers here in the City of Wildwood,” Commissioner Steve Mikulski explained, as the purchase is covered under the CARES Act, which was passed by Congress in March 2020 to help in emergencies.  

The city received a $500,000 grant, half of which will go towards the purchase of the new ambulance to replace the old one that is now outdated from 2013.  

Mikulski issued a “hats off” to those involved in following through with the Covid relief program to make the purchase happen. 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments