Wildwood Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – The City of Wildwood initiated the preemptive crackdown on a pop-up beach party that was promoting several illegal activities on Wildwood beaches over Mother’s Day weekend.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments