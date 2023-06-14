WILDWOOD - The City of Wildwood, in cooperation with The City of Wildwood Police Department, announces the retirement of Chief Robert Regalbuto after a 35-year career with the department.
Chief Regalbuto, a Wildwood native, graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School in 1984. After a stint in the United States Army, where he attended college, he returned to Wildwood as a Class II Officer in May 1988. That same year, he was hired by the Cape May County Sheriff's Office as a Corrections Officer. He returned to Wildwood in 1989 as a Class II Officer who stayed on after the summer season and was appointed a full time Officer in August 1990. In 1997, he was assigned to the Detective’s Division and promoted to Sergeant in September 1998. He moved through the ranks from Lieutenant to Captain to Chief in ’01, ’07, and ’15, respectively.
Mayor Pete Byron, Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons and Commissioner Steve Mikulski thank Chief Regalbuto for his dedication to the City of Wildwood. “His long tenure with the City of Wildwood Police Department is evidence of years of studying and training to rise many ranks to earn the position of Chief of Police. The City and community are indebted to his service,” said Mayor Byron. Commissioner of Public Safety Steve Mikulski added, “I want to congratulate the Chief on his long career with the Wildwood Police Department. He has continually strived to better the department and the community.” Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons continued, “Chief Regalbuto has been instrumental in the success of the safe execution of hundreds of events impacting millions of people in the city during his tenure. We thank him for his contributions.”
During Regalbuto’s career, he was able to implement changes to the department that had a good reduction in uniform crime reporting for Part 1 crimes (first-, second- and third-degree crimes). Through his efforts, Wildwood was awarded numerous grants for the purpose of hiring additional officers. Further, he reinstituted the department’s Street Crimes and K-9 Units.
He was an involved member of the Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association serving two years as President and two years as Vice President. This organization brings all chiefs together monthly to discuss what is happening in the state, various academy requirements, and how each agency can improve.
Education has been extremely important to Chief Regalbuto. He has continued his education with the NJ State Chiefs Association Command Leadership Program (2015), FBI National Academy 277th Session (2019), Certified Public Manager’s Program at Rutgers (2021), and hundreds of classes over his 35-year career. Currently, he is working on his Master of Administrative Science at Fairleigh Dickenson University with an expected graduation date later this year.
For the man who always knew he wanted to be a Wildwood Police Officer, like his father in the mid to late 60’s, things sure have changed. Regalbuto says, “There was more respect for law enforcement in the late 80’s than there is today. We usually received more compliance. Today everyone is more defiant. However, our local community remains incredibly supportive, and it means everything.”
Regalbuto hopes to see new recruits, not only in Wildwood, but also in neighboring shore towns. “We used to see 300-400 applications a year for Class II, but this year we only got 100. There are a lot of requirements, training, and upsetting incidences that these young recruits must withstand, but public safety cannot be compromised. It is still a great job that I would recommend to any young man or woman who is interested in law enforcement.”
On retirement, he has no plans for the immediate future other than spending more time with his adult daughters and new granddaughter, Presley. He expects to do the usual fishing in Lower Township and up his golf game at Cape May National Golf Course. He will still rise at 4am…an old habit, and he plans to travel with his wife of 30 years, Danielle. “Not worrying about what is happening in the city will be a strange but refreshing break after 35 years.”
35 years is a long time for his family to make sacrifices, including many nights, weekends, and holidays working. Fortunately, his is a family of public servants, so they understand. His wife was Assistant to the Chief in Wildwood Crest for over 10 years. His daughter, Jordan works in the court system and is married to a Fireman in Prince William County, VA (LJ). Daughter Taylor works for the Department of Justice and is engaged to a Philadelphia Police Officer (John).
His mentor, former Chief William M. Fisher III impacted Regalbuto immensely when the former was Lieutenant. “Fisher had the ability to talk to you and could teach you or correct you, yet still inspire you to do better because you wanted to. Fisher was 100% about community and the youth of the city and that is what he wanted from his officers.” Regalbuto hopes he has left the same mark.
As for words of wisdom for his successor, he reminds, “The Agency must come first. This will apply to a lot of things in daily operations. You will be forced into making unpopular decisions, but what is best for the Agency is what is best for all.” “Hopefully,” he adds, “The county, state and national laws will strengthen and allow officers to enforce the laws and accountability.”
Overall, it has been a rewarding experience for Chief “Rags,” as the community affectionately calls him. He has enjoyed seeing the younger officers pursue opportunities in their careers. “Thousands of officers are spread out everywhere, yet they are always Wildwood officers; they are always a part of us, and I will miss the guys the most.”
He has also enjoyed the ability to collaborate with sister communities to make all the Wildwoods a better place to live and visit. He hopes his mark has been that he has left the Agency a better place to work so officers can provide better service to the community. Regalbuto knows he has made a difference to people whose aide he has come to and whose cases he has solved. “It is very gratifying to know you have helped people.”