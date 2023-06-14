Chief Portrait.jpg

Robert Regalbuto

WILDWOOD - The City of Wildwood, in cooperation with The City of Wildwood Police Department, announces the retirement of Chief Robert Regalbuto after a 35-year career with the department.

