WILDWOOD – The Wildwood Planning & Zoning Board gave preliminary site plan approval to 3600 Pacific Ave., LLC, for its plan to build a hotel rather than residential housing for international students.
The project was originally approved as housing for J-1 workers, international students referred to by the visa they use to come to the United States and work.
The applicant cited the City of Wildwood’s Master Plan, saying hotels were encouraged in the redevelopment zone.
The Zoning & Planning Board agreed, saying the use as a hotel was a more suitable use for the area.
“Hotels are high on the list of what the city wants,” said board member Jason Hesley.
Addressing the concern about housing for J-1 workers, Hesley said some buildings have already been renovated for J-1 use. He considers the hotel a win-win.
Board Chairman Todd Kienger said he believes there is still a need for J-1 housing but considered the developer’s change of plans a good turn. Another comment from the board said that when the Convention Center was built there was an expressed desire to have more hotel rooms for use by conventioneers.
Applicant Joseph Bourne said there was chatter on social media calling the change a “bait and switch,” but he said the plans were always designed with different uses in mind. The revised application reads that the applicant is “seeking amended site plan approval in order to construct a 64-unit hotel complex, where a 74-unit high-rise multifamily residential building with commercial space on the ground floor was previously approved.”
As it is, there will be virtually no changes to the outside appearance of the design, except for some screening material for the parking lot.
“The building hasn't changed. The structure is constructed and exists where it exists,” Board Solicitor Rob Belasco told the board.
Belasco said there were only two additional variances needed for the project: one for the screening and the other for signs. The plan now proposes three LED signs, where one was permitted. The revisions to the plan are mainly on the fourth floor, where they are consolidating 22 one-bedroom units into 11 three-bedroom units. A first-floor light storage area will now be used for the hotel lobby.
The only public comment came from resident Al Brannen, who said a three-spot cutout for loading and unloading might not be large enough and suggested making the entire block in front of the hotel a loading zone.
Belasco said a valet parking stand and curb cutout for loading and unloading would need the approval of the Board of Commissioners.
