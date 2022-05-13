Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 2.12.21 PM.png

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron speaks at a public meeting, May 2022.

WILDWOOD – Board of Commissioners approved their $33.6 million 2022 budget May 11. The planned expenditures represent a $1.25 million increase over the 2021 budget. 

Residents can expect a small tax increase of 1.5 cents per $100. This equates to a tax increase of $75 on a $500,000 property. 

Mike Garcia, a representative from the city’s auditing firm, shared some details about the changes. The increases lie in several fixed costs: Sanitation by $509,000, health insurance by $267,000, utilities by $163,000, and pensions by $125,000. 

Salary and wages are down by about $115,000. The city also employs 142 people, a decrease of five employees from 2021. 

Commissioner Krista Fitzsimmons expressed gratitude to city employees for their hard work on the budget.  

“It takes a lot of time, and we’re really happy. Thank you so much. All year round is budget time for them, so it’s what they do all year long,” she said. 

