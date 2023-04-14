Byron.jpg

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron talks with supporters after the Wildwood Board of Commissioners meeting April 12.

 Christopher South

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron spoke to the press after the April 12 Wildwood Board of Commissioners meeting and said unequivocally that he is not planning to step down from office. 

Byron Supporter.jpg

Frank Stone, president of the Lazarus House in Wildwood, was one of a group of people who came out to show support for Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments