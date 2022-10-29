Mayor standing.png

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, left, in Cape May County Superior Court Oct. 28 to answer theft and tampering with public records charges. His attorney, Bill Hughes Jr., right, asked Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. to allow him to withdraw from the case. Byron will receive a public defender. 

 Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – It will not be the experienced defense lawyer Bill Hughes Jr. representing Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron in his health benefits case, but instead a public defender.

troiano sitting pic.jpeg

Former Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. in Cape May County Superior Court Oct. 28. Troiano, who is charged in the health benefits fraud case, indicated he plans to request a probable cause hearing. 
Judge pic.jpeg

Presiding Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. said he will keep the Wildwood health benefits fraud case on his list and set a January date for the defendants to return to court. 
DAG.jpeg

Deputy Attorney General Brian Uzdavinis will argue the Wildwood health benefits fraud case for the state. 
byron exiting pic.jpeg

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, left, leaves Cape May County Superior Court Oct. 28 with his former attorney Bill Hughes Jr. Hughes asked the judge to let him out of the case and replace him with the office of the public defender. 
Mikulski pic.jpeg

Wildwood Commissioner Steve Mikulski was in Cape May County Superior Court Oct. 28 to face theft and tampering with public records charges. Mikulski had only benefited from the alleged fraudulent activity for about two and a half years — far less time than his codefendants, former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. and current Mayor Pete Byron — after winning a seat on the Board of Commissioners in the 2019 election. 
Troiano exiting pic.jpeg

Former Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. leaves Cape May County Superior Court Oct. 28. Troiano’s attorney said they plan to request a probable cause hearing in the case. 
wide shot with byron and judge.jpeg

Wildwood Mayor Peter Byron appeared in front of Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. in Cape May County Superior Court Oct. 28. Byron, Commissioner Steve Mikulski and former mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. were charged by the state in June for allegedly collecting health benefits for years, despite being ineligible because they did not fit the definition of full time employees. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments