Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, left, in Cape May County Superior Court Oct. 28 to answer theft and tampering with public records charges. His attorney, Bill Hughes Jr., right, asked Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. to allow him to withdraw from the case. Byron will receive a public defender.
Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, left, leaves Cape May County Superior Court Oct. 28 with his former attorney Bill Hughes Jr. Hughes asked the judge to let him out of the case and replace him with the office of the public defender.
Wildwood Commissioner Steve Mikulski was in Cape May County Superior Court Oct. 28 to face theft and tampering with public records charges. Mikulski had only benefited from the alleged fraudulent activity for about two and a half years — far less time than his codefendants, former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. and current Mayor Pete Byron — after winning a seat on the Board of Commissioners in the 2019 election.
Wildwood Mayor Peter Byron appeared in front of Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. in Cape May County Superior Court Oct. 28. Byron, Commissioner Steve Mikulski and former mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. were charged by the state in June for allegedly collecting health benefits for years, despite being ineligible because they did not fit the definition of full time employees.
COURT HOUSE – It will not be the experienced defense lawyer Bill Hughes Jr. representing Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron in his health benefits case, but instead a public defender.
Hughes asked Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. to let him out of the case Oct. 28, after a brief off-the-record conference in a back room at the Cape May County Courthouse. Back in court, Hughes said the case includes hundreds of thousands of pages of discovery and complex issues of law.
Byron, former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. and sitting city Commissioner Steve Mikulski were charged in June with theft and tampering with public records.
State prosecutors allege the three fraudulently accepted health benefits they were not entitled to since they were not full-time employees of the city. The state also alleges that while serving as elected officials, they falsified timecards to make it appear as though they worked full days, Monday through Friday.
DeLury relisted Byron’s case for early 2023 to give his appointed attorney time to get up to speed.
Byron said after the hearing he couldn’t comment on the case and said to direct questions about why Hughes bailed to the lawyer.
Hughes, a former federal prosecutor, who is now known for white collar defense work, said later he also wouldn’t comment on the decision. DeLury told Byron that the court would assign him counsel and instructed the Wildwood mayor to contact Hughes with any questions about the transition.
In brief and separate appearances before the court, Troiano and Mikulski were also given a January date. DeLury, the presiding judge for both Cape May and Atlantic County courts, said he will assign this case to himself going forward.
Deputy Attorney General Brian Uzdavinis told DeLury that for all three defendants, the case does not appear likely to be resolved pre-indictment. The state said it is having some scheduling difficulty getting time in front of a grand jury but will look to present the case to try to obtain indictments as soon as possible, and before February.
In the meantime, Troiano plans to file a motion for a probable cause hearing in the case, where he will argue the state didn’t even meet the standard of reasonable grounds to bring the charge.
Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
