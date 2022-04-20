Richard Maloney of Colliers Engineering and Design updates Wildwood officials on boardwalk repairs. From left: Richard Maloney, Commissioner Steve Mikulski, Mayor Pete Byron, Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimmons
WILDWOOD – With Memorial Day weekend creeping ever closer, Wildwood officials summoned an engineer responsible for the Boardwalk renovations to address its progress publicly.
“The big elephant in the room is the Boardwalk right now, and I know a lot of people are interested in where we are,” said Mayor Peter Byron at a recent Wildwood Board of Commissioners meeting.
He called on an engineer April 13 to address the public about the progress of the project, which has closed some of the busiest blocks of the city’s biggest tourist attraction for months. Now, it’s crunch time.
“It’s going very well. Things will be concluding in the next few weeks. The concrete substructure has been fully repaired and they are recoating it this week,” said Richard Maloney, of Colliers Engineering and Design.
“We’ve still got to do the railing. The railing is going to be started next week, and we have some miscellaneous concrete,” Maloney continued, speaking publicly at the meeting.
No one from the public had any questions for him when presented with an opportunity.
“The contractor has done a very good job. We’re getting a high-quality product. It’s been very efficient,” Maloney said. “It does look like we’re going to be done first week of May if everything goes well.”
