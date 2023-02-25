WILDWOOD – The Wildwood Board of Commissioners tabled a proposed ordinance regulating the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, within the city borders, pending confirmation from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
At their Feb. 22 meeting, commissioners tabled Ordinance 1252-23, which had been scheduled for second reading and a public hearing. The ordinance would have required permission from the chief of police before flying drones within city airspace, as well as to comply with FAA regulations concerning drones.
The ordinance would prohibit flying drones under 400 feet above any government or public buildings, property or parks without written permission from the police.
City Administrator Steve O’Connor said the concern was over a prohibition on flying drones “below 400 feet over a beach between the Friday immediately before May 1 through Oct. 31,” unless the drone pilot had written permission from the police chief for a special event or city-sponsored event.
“We were concerned that the third restriction may not be enforceable, so the ordinance was tabled until we get guidance from the FAA,” O’Connor said.
The ordinance, when it becomes effective, would subject violators to a fine of up to $2,000 or up to 90 hours of community service in addition to the fine or as a substitute, at the discretion of the judge.
