Quadrocopter Drone with the Camera
mipan/Shutterstock.com

WILDWOOD – The Wildwood Board of Commissioners tabled a proposed ordinance regulating the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, within the city borders, pending confirmation from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

