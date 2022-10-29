WILDWOOD CREST – The borough Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance to authorize the purchase of the property at 117 West Jefferson Avenue, with the intention of making it part of the Public Works yard on Jefferson Avenue Oct. 26.
According to Mayor Don Cabrera, the parcel designated as Lot 25.01 in Block 185 is an irregular lot that encroaches into the Public Works yard. The commissioners authorized the appropriation of $202,000 from the capital improvement fund to acquire the property, which will facilitate the construction of a newer, larger pole barn in the public works yard, allowing Public Works to house more materials and equipment.
Ordinance 1387 was passed on introduction and will take effect upon final adoption.
Ongoing and Upcoming Projects
Borough Administrator Connie Mahon’s report included updates on a number of projects, including the beach bump-outs. The borough is waiting on the finalization of a shared services agreement with Wildwood before finalizing bid documents for 11 beach bump-outs south of Rambler Road. The bump-outs, which are a transition point between the street and beaches, will be constructed at Toledo, St. Paul, Monterey, Miami, Louisville, Nashville, Atlanta, Farragut, Stanton, Stockton, and Orchid roads. The borough has been approved for a $2.5 million Open Spaces grant for this project.
The Crest Arts Pavilion project, located in the old library building, is waiting for a single part for the electrical panel so power can be turned on. Once the power is on, there will be about two weeks’ work remaining before an open house can be held, with a walk-through for parties interested in leasing café or retail space. The borough is looking for an additional award from the Cape May County Open Space Board to do exterior site improvements, including parking improvements, botanical gardens, signage, art, a bike repair station, and outdoor furnishings. The borough is doing some groundwater remediation work on site, which is expected to be finished before the new year.
South State, Inc., the county’s contractor, has started road reconstruction of Pacific Avenue south of St. Louis in the southernmost portion of town. South Jersey Gas is currently tying the main into side streets and installing services until the end of the month. South State is installing stormwater drainage improvements at Jefferson Avenue.
The Hereford Inlet to Cape May Inlet Beach and Dune Construction project continues to wait on state aid agreements to be signed by Wildwood and Lower Township. Mahon said she gets weekly updates from the state’s Coastal Engineering office.
A survey of Sunset Lake has been completed regarding the proposed dredging of the state channel. The borough has requested the NJDOT’s Office of Maritime Resources realign the state channel and perhaps partner with Wildwood Crest to dredge more of the lake.
The borough is planning a study of Washington Avenue flooding issues after receiving a $70,875 grant for that purpose. The borough will kick in another $23,625 for the study.
The borough’s engineer is working on a cost proposal for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The state’s Board of Public Utilities has approved two grant requests from the borough: the Tourism Grant and Clean Energy Grant.
The borough has plans to seek FY2023 DCA-Small Cities ADA Grants to renovate the three bathrooms in the municipal building and three bathrooms at the Crest Pier in order to bring them up to ADA compliance. Wildwood Crest has already addressed ADA facilities at the Von Savage Memorial Pool, the beach patrol headquarters and the old library building, now known as the Crest Arts Pavilion.
