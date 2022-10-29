Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST – The borough Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance to authorize the purchase of the property at 117 West Jefferson Avenue, with the intention of making it part of the Public Works yard on Jefferson Avenue Oct. 26. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments