K-9 Flex and Officer Zack Magnavita.JPEG

K-9 Flex and Officer Zach Magnavita

 Provided by the Wildwood Crest Police Department

WILDWOOD CREST - The Borough of Wildwood Crest Police Department is set to add a pair of K-9 officers to its ranks for the first time in the department’s history.

The Wildwood Crest K-9s are a 9-month-old Czech Shepherd, K-9 Quest, and a 16-month-old German Shepherd, K-9 Flex.

The two police K-9s, along with their handlers from the Wildwood Crest Police Department, are currently undergoing extensive training in narcotics and explosives detection at the John “Sonny” Burke Police K-9 Academy in Atlantic County.

K-9 Quest and Officer Tyler Lavender.JPEG

K-9 Quest and Officer Tyler Lavender.

Once the K-9s graduate from their schooling they will be assigned to specific details. K-9 Quest will be trained in detecting narcotics, while K-9 Flex will be trained in detecting explosives.

As per Wildwood Crest Commissioner of Public Safety Joseph Schiff, the police department’s new K-9 program is being fully funded through donations to the newly formed non-profit Wildwood Crest K-9 Association and has not created an increase to the police department’s budget.

“There has been a lot of excitement building around this program and I can’t thank everyone enough for all of the support. I look forward to seeing the positive impact these K-9s will have on the safety of our community,” Police Chief Robert Lloyd stated.

