WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest has recently been issued an excellent Aa2 rating by Moody’s Investor Service in its most recent report of the borough’s finances, an upgrade over the borough’s Aa3 rating from 2022. This marks at least the ninth straight year Wildwood Crest has been awarded a rating of Aa3 or better.

