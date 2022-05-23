WILDWOOD CREST – Borough of Wildwood Crest Commissioner of Revenue and Finance and Deputy Mayor Joseph Franco Jr. has recently been appointed by the New Jersey League of Municipalities to serve on its statewide Land Use and Community Development Committee.
The committee’s main purpose is for elected officials and other representatives to express the needs of their respective towns and to consult with the State of New Jersey on land use and community development issues. The committee, which is made up of mayors, deputy mayors and other administrators across the state, meets eight times each year In Plainsboro.
Franco is the committee’s first representative from Wildwood Crest in approximately 40 years.
“I am honored to be appointed to this prestigious committee. This will further give Wildwood Crest residents a seat at the table on the happenings throughout the state on land use and community development. My goal is to express the concerns of the residents of Wildwood Crest and the Wildwoods as a whole to the other committee members. Every town is different but to finally have a voice for Wildwood Crest and our island is vital for our community. I am looking forward to this opportunity and I am eager to get started,” said Franco
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.