WILDWOOD CREST – Borough of Wildwood Crest Commissioner of Revenue and Finance and Deputy Mayor Joseph Franco Jr. has recently been appointed by the New Jersey League of Municipalities to serve on its statewide Land Use and Community Development Committee.

The committee’s main purpose is for elected officials and other representatives to express the needs of their respective towns and to consult with the State of New Jersey on land use and community development issues. The committee, which is made up of mayors, deputy mayors and other administrators across the state, meets eight times each year In Plainsboro.

Franco is the committee’s first representative from Wildwood Crest in approximately 40 years.

I am honored to be appointed to this prestigious committee. This will further give Wildwood Crest residents a seat at the table on the happenings throughout the state on land use and community development. My goal is to express the concerns of the residents of Wildwood Crest and the Wildwoods as a whole to the other committee members. Every town is different but to finally have a voice for Wildwood Crest and our island is vital for our community. I am looking forward to this opportunity and I am eager to get started,” said Franco

